Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KROS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Keros Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $571.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $3.63. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. The company had revenue of $211.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc acquired 934,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $9,464,033.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,392,737 shares in the company, valued at $44,498,425.81. The trade was a 27.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 585.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 182,314 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,687,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after buying an additional 163,403 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 35,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,027,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

