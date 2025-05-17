Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for VNDA FY2025 Earnings

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VNDA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.9%

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 9.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,361,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,241,834.80. This trade represents a 0.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,180. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.