Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.26 Million Holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 1,827.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPH opened at $86.10 on Friday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $77.67 and a one year high of $99.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.03 and a 200-day moving average of $88.37. The stock has a market cap of $619.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5245 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

