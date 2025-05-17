Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.08% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Up 1.7%

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $84.93 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $80.68 and a 1 year high of $101.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.61 and a 200-day moving average of $89.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.67.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

