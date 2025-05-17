Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 225.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,556 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

