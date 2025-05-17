Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 5,859 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $109,797,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $73,572,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,882,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,096 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,178,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 4,860,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,752 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.7%

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.