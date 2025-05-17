Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 209.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 365,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,360 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 248,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 27,521 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCV opened at $16.29 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $17.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.