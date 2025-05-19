Toyota Motor Corp Invests $309.19 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Toyota Motor Corp purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,125,868 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,192,000. Uber Technologies makes up about 10.5% of Toyota Motor Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Toyota Motor Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Uber Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,788 shares of company stock worth $9,028,690 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Fox Advisors cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $91.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.94. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $92.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

