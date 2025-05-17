Captrust Financial Advisors Has $813,000 Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.09% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 975,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after buying an additional 101,779 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after buying an additional 24,526 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 207,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 27,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,693,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

