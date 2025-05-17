Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 10,871 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,871 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Quanterix worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix Price Performance

Shares of QTRX opened at $4.79 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $19.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.16. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $30.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.27 million. Analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs cut Quanterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Quanterix from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Quanterix

Quanterix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.