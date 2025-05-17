Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,554 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 419.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $122.47 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of $91.57 and a 12 month high of $137.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.24. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $1.144 dividend. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

