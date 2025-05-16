Roth Capital Forecasts Genasys’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Genasys in a report released on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Genasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share.

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $76.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. Genasys has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $4.04.

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 122.99% and a negative net margin of 109.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

