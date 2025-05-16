Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ocugen Q1 Earnings

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ocugen in a report released on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocugen’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday.

Ocugen Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of OCGN stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $207.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 4.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.06.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter. Ocugen had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 532.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ocugen by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

