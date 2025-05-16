What is William Blair’s Estimate for Nayax FY2026 Earnings?

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nayax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nayax’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Nayax had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $81.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.08 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nayax in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Nayax from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Nayax in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nayax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of NYAX stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. Nayax has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -135.48 and a beta of 0.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nayax by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Nayax by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nayax by 920.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nayax by 5,526.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Nayax by 17.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

