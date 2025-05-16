Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for UPS Earnings

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for United Parcel Service in a report issued on Tuesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPS. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

UPS stock opened at $100.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.95. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $150.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,108 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

