Zacks Research Comments on Sanofi’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Sanofi in a report released on Tuesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. Sanofi’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS.

SNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Sanofi stock opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $60.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 952.6% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Sanofi by 121.0% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.0369 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

