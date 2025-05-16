Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL opened at $184.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.49. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $206.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

