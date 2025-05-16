29,579 Shares in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,579 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Alarm.com by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $71.98.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $242.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ALRM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $86,175.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,935,148.21. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $51,716.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,260.64. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,921 shares of company stock valued at $338,727 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

