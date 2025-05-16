What is Wedbush’s Forecast for TSE:FRX Q1 Earnings?

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Shares of FRX opened at C$8.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.01 million, a PE ratio of -146.70 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.36. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -620.83, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 10.17.

In other news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 10,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$74,550.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,978 shares of company stock valued at $157,818. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

