What is Wedbush’s Forecast for TSE:FRX Q1 Earnings?

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.20 EPS.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of FRX opened at C$8.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.01 million, a PE ratio of -146.70 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.36. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -620.83, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 10.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fennec Pharmaceuticals
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Walmart Stock Alert: Big Price Move Expected Soon
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- An Acquisition Just Made Dick’s the Most Exciting Stock in Retail
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Microsoft and OpenAI Just Hit Reset—Here’s Why MSFT Stock Wins
Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.