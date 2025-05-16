CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get CAE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE

Institutional Trading of CAE

CAE Trading Up 4.6%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CAE by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. CAE has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $886.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.