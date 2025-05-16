FY2025 EPS Estimates for Arcellx Decreased by Analyst

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arcellx in a research report issued on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski now expects that the company will earn ($2.98) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.83). The consensus estimate for Arcellx’s current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Arcellx from $133.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.32 and a beta of 0.34. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $107.37.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 25.94%.

In other Arcellx news, insider Rami Elghandour sold 38,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $2,375,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,252,515.72. This trade represents a 20.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 10,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $647,787.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,231.94. The trade was a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,903. 6.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

