TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Insider Steven P. Raia Sells 1,738 Shares

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total transaction of $540,483.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,036.86. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TopBuild Price Performance

BLD stock opened at $295.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $266.26 and a 12 month high of $495.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.98.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TopBuild

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Enhancing Capital LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

