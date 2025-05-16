John S. Jenkins Sells 20,400 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) EVP John S. Jenkins sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $3,322,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,181.25. This trade represents a 45.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of TEL stock opened at $163.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.56. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $163.61.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,881,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,353,401,000 after buying an additional 5,502,415 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,022,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,264,297,000 after acquiring an additional 56,871 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,459,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,054,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,035 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,563,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $927,571,000 after acquiring an additional 960,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $857,499,000 after acquiring an additional 33,340 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

