Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for DexCom (DXCM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) in the last few weeks:

5/5/2025 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – DexCom had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – DexCom had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – DexCom is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2025 – DexCom was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/21/2025 – DexCom was upgraded by analysts at Cfra Research to a “hold” rating.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $85.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $132.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. DexCom’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

In other news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $516,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,636.06. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $990,668.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,063,918.86. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,926 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,384. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in DexCom by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 211.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

