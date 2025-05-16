HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $759.00 Price Target at Citigroup

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $750.00 to $759.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $885.00 to $745.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $795.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.33.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $663.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,374.60, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $586.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $669.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.60, for a total value of $4,578,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 525,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,135,018.20. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,015,800. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,562 shares of company stock valued at $18,401,757 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HubSpot by 17.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,805,070,000 after acquiring an additional 714,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,345,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,115,000 after buying an additional 251,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,019,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,407,000 after buying an additional 201,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

