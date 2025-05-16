Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,596 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 270,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 150,835 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 312,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 27,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBTX stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Veritex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Veritex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Veritex from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group upgraded Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

