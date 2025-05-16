Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,269 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 58,388 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 808,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 72,946 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.24. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $7.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 11.17.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.84 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. Analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -1,333.33%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.