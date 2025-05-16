Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 15,649 Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,592,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,915,000 after purchasing an additional 41,478 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,022,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after buying an additional 184,627 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,647,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,711,000 after buying an additional 114,986 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,921,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,246,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.10. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 56.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

