Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $533,000 Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Funko worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Funko by 278.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 30,147 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Funko by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Funko by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,748,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNKO opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.10. Funko had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $190.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Funko’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 18,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $132,861.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,010.48. This represents a 41.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 3,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $34,300.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $205,784. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,344 shares of company stock worth $287,246 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Funko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Funko from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

