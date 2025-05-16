Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 32,712 Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,712 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STGW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 2,968.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 1,154,458 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth about $1,316,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Stagwell by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 950,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 185,103 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,333,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 101,318 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stagwell Stock Down 1.5%

STGW stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Stagwell Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Stagwell had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $651.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Stagwell’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STGW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Stagwell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

