Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $452,000 in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 464,737 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 613,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after purchasing an additional 229,128 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,230,000 after buying an additional 214,918 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 421,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 571,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,412,000 after buying an additional 104,861 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $231,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,638 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,974.26. The trade was a 2.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $33,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,526.46. The trade was a 24.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 80,808 shares of company stock valued at $785,274. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Ameresco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ameresco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Baird R W cut shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

AMRC opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.20.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $352.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.71 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

