GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Lowered to $5.25 at UBS Group

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GDRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

GoodRx Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.25 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 1,316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 130,219 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

