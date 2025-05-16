G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM) Insider Purchases A$125,240.00 in Stock

G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM – Get Free Report) insider Julie Cogin acquired 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$124.00 ($79.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$125,240.00 ($80,282.05).

G8 Education Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04.

G8 Education Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. G8 Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

G8 Education Company Profile

G8 Education Limited provides early childhood education and care services in Australia. It offers its services under various brands. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Varsity Lakes, Australia.

