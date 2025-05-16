Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,129 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ADMA Biologics worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,300,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 1,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,841,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after buying an additional 2,613,482 shares during the period. B Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,231,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $19,076,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 785.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,194,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADMA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

