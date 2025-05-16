4,125 Shares in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,125 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in M/I Homes by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $4,300,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 101,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $110.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 1.93. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $176.18.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.18). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $976.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

