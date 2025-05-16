Todd D. Brice Purchases 7,000 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Stock

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) Director Todd D. Brice acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $112,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,945. This trade represents a 200.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 0.9%

FCF opened at $16.17 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.77.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $118.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Commonwealth Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,911.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 815.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCF has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.92.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

