ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Chairman Matthew Wilks Purchases 20,221 Shares

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) Chairman Matthew Wilks bought 20,221 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $87,354.72. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 308,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,780.64. The trade was a 7.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Wilks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, Matthew Wilks purchased 69,176 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $335,503.60.

ProFrac Price Performance

Shares of ProFrac stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.14. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ProFrac from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 1,822.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,785,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,908 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 583,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 54,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 582,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 28,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Stories

