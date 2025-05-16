DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
Shares of DTEA opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Walmart Stock Alert: Big Price Move Expected Soon
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- An Acquisition Just Made Dick’s the Most Exciting Stock in Retail
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Microsoft and OpenAI Just Hit Reset—Here’s Why MSFT Stock Wins
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.