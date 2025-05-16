Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Trading Up 0.1%

BPTH opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

