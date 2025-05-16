GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $189.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $134.63 and a 12-month high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total value of $90,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,379.86. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 37,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total transaction of $6,785,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,978,387.50. This trade represents a 32.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,555. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in GoDaddy by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

