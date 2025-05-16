Kathryn Fahy Sells 10,000 Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) CFO Kathryn Fahy sold 10,000 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,211 shares in the company, valued at $687,699.81. This represents a 13.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kathryn Fahy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Kathryn Fahy sold 8,000 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $88,560.00.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Performance

Hennessy Advisors stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a market cap of $80.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 18.29 and a quick ratio of 18.29. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88.

Hennessy Advisors Dividend Announcement

Hennessy Advisors ( NASDAQ:HNNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hennessy Advisors in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 202.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 81,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 54,480 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 27.3% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares during the period. 10.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

