William J. Krueger Sells 2,000 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,272. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:GBX opened at $47.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $57.58. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 268.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 379,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after acquiring an additional 276,228 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,966,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 110,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 29,224 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 30.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 93,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 36.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GBX

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.