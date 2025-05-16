Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 289.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,907 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Evolus worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Evolus by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at $2,648,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 63.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 65,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $65,069.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,231.78. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $77,512.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 508,619 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,875.60. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,666 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Evolus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $644.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Evolus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Stories

