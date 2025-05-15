WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.79 and traded as high as $57.91. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $57.56, with a volume of 24,482 shares traded.
WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $575.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average of $52.79.
WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund
WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.
