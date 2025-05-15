WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.79 and traded as high as $57.91. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $57.56, with a volume of 24,482 shares traded.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $575.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average of $52.79.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 41,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 296,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

