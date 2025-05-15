D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $9.94 Million Stake in Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA – Free Report) by 181.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637,932 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 3.44% of Launch One Acquisition worth $9,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Launch One Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Launch One Acquisition by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Launch One Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Launch One Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Launch One Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPAA opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. Launch One Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.70.

Launch One Acquisition Company Profile

Launch One Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Launch One Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

