Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and traded as low as $6.45. Shanghai Electric Group shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 3,627 shares changing hands.

Shanghai Electric Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99.

About Shanghai Electric Group

(Get Free Report)

Shanghai Electric Group Co, Ltd. provides industrial grade green intelligent system solutions in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Integration Services. The Energy Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and sells nuclear power, energy storage, wind power, coal-fired power generation and corollary, and gas-fired power generation equipment; and vessels for chemical industry, as well as provides power grid and industrial intelligent power supply system solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Electric Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Electric Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.