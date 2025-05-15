Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and traded as low as $6.45. Shanghai Electric Group shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 3,627 shares changing hands.
Shanghai Electric Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99.
About Shanghai Electric Group
Shanghai Electric Group Co, Ltd. provides industrial grade green intelligent system solutions in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Integration Services. The Energy Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and sells nuclear power, energy storage, wind power, coal-fired power generation and corollary, and gas-fired power generation equipment; and vessels for chemical industry, as well as provides power grid and industrial intelligent power supply system solutions.
