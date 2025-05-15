Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 343.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,008,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 780,893 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $161,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 364.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,652,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $747,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,953 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,114,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,588,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,707,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,958,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $637,125,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,166,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of KEYS opened at $164.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.28.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

