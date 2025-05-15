Point72 Europe London LLP Acquires 52,500 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 126.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,253.92. This represents a 20.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $81.06 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $84.15. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average is $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

