Numerai GP LLC Invests $539,000 in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 789.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Trading Up 0.4%

DIOD opened at $48.72 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Diodes had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $332.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIOD. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Diodes

Diodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.