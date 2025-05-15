Prana Capital Management LP Takes $5.69 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 122,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 34.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 721,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,491,000 after acquiring an additional 186,452 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after buying an additional 13,697 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 265,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 153,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,469.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,937.94. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,600.68. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,180 shares of company stock worth $1,155,943 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price target on Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

Rollins Price Performance

Rollins stock opened at $54.89 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $57.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

